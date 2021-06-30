Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 2,266 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.37. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.