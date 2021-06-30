Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.16% of Casper Sleep as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSPR. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07. Casper Sleep Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

