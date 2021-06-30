Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,130 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,463,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $283.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

