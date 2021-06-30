Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

