Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

