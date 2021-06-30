True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.68

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.68 and last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 57839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNT.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Laurentian lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.39 million and a P/E ratio of 20.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

