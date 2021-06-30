Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,282 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $200,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

TFC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 154,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,941. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

