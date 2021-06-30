Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Update

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Truxton stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Truxton has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

