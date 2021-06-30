Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,162. The company has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

