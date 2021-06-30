TurtleNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $5,632.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001238 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.