Twinci Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TWIN)

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Twinci coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Twinci has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Twinci has a market capitalization of $373,274.00 and approximately $3,870.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

About Twinci

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

