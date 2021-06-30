Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-$6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $455.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.85. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

