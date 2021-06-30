Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $811,073.96 and $12,316.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

