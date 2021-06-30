U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.99. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

