U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $12.52

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $12.14. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 6,598 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $849.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.