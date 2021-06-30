Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 144,354 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.