UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $241.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $241,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

