UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.33% of PTC worth $213,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.44. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

