UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 58,671,577 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,459,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,671,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Twitter worth $283,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

