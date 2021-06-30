UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avient by 3,125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

AVNT stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

