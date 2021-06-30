UBS Group AG Buys 37,433 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.