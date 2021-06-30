UBS Group AG Buys 84,515 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 6,799.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

