UBS Group AG Has $2.77 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $256.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

