UBS Group AG Has $2.92 Million Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 1,365.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.70% of InfuSystem worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

INFU stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.97. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.