UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

POR stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.