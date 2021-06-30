UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

