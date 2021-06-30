UBS Group AG Sells 124,201 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,201 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,267,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 980,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 272,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 800,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 53,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.24. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.