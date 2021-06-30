UBS Group Lowers Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Neutral

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.50. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 302,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

