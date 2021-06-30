UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

