Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,283 shares of company stock valued at $134,468,006. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.36. 11,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,430. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.