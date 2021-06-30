Ultra Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $124.81 million and $1.94 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.01463548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00420931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00096446 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016833 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003843 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

