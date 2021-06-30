Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.21

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $907,145.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

