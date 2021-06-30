Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

