UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.59 ($13.64).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.