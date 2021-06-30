UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $240.34. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,825. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.16.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

