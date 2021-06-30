United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE UNFI opened at $36.63 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.