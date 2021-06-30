Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 113.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.74 million, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

