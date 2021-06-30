US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. US Ecology reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOL. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ECOL stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

