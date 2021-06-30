USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.16 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $25.23 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.14 or 0.06150189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00157985 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,218,133,408 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

