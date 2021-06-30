Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

UTZ opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.