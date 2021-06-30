Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 31,335 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $14.33.

Several analysts have commented on VACC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Analysts forecast that Vaccitech plc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875 over the last three months.

Vaccitech Company Profile (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.