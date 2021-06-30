Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 31,335 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $14.33.
Several analysts have commented on VACC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Analysts forecast that Vaccitech plc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vaccitech Company Profile (NASDAQ:VACC)
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
