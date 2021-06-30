Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Vale stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 680,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,724,250. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 18.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,324 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after acquiring an additional 598,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

