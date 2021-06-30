Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Valeo stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

