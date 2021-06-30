Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Valeo stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

