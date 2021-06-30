Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.10 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.