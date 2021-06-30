Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 521 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.