Van ECK Associates Corp Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 124.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 53.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 77.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 70,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

