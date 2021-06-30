Van ECK Associates Corp Has $87,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.