Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $114,000 in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 1,347,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RADA opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $589.89 million, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
About RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
