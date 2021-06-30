Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $114,000 in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 1,347,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $589.89 million, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.00.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

