Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $48,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $855,358 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $247.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

