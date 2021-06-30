Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $55,000 in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLII opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Profile

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

